KINGSPORT - Phillip Sherman Hoard, Sr. 73 of Kingsport, went to be with the Lord on Friday, June 5, 2020 at Holston Valley Medical Center following an extended illness.

He was a lifelong resident of Kingsport and a graduate of Church Hill High School where he exceled in all sports. Phil was a U.S. Airforce Veteran having served in Vietnam and was a past member of the VFW. He retired from Eastman following 32 years of service where he worked as a mechanic in the powerhouse. Phil was a devoted member of Mt Zion Baptist Church.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Rev. William and Nellie Brice Hoard; brother, William Hoard, Jr.

Phil is survived by his wife of 52 years, Linda Lyons Hoard; daughter, Salina “Smuggs” Hamilton; sons, Phillip Sherman Hoard, Jr. and Sir Walter Scott Hoard; 5 grandchildren, Tyler, Alexis, Brandon, Quavis and Rylan; 4 great-grandchildren; sisters, Grace Setzer and Doreatha Charles and husband Carroll; brother, Andrew Roger Hoard; sister-in-law Jeanette Maxwell; several nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends from 5-7 pm Thursday, June 11, 2020 at Carter-Trent Funeral Home.

A funeral service will follow at 7 pm in the funeral home chapel with Rev. Lester Lattany and Pastor Melvin Conley officiating. Music will be provided by Lori Ann Hale.

A private graveside service will be on Friday, June 12, 2020 at Mountain Home National Cemetery.

