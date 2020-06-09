KINGSPORT - Loraine Courtney, 97, passed away peacefully at home on Monday, June 8, 2020. She was born on April 9, 1923 in Inman, VA to the late Lady and Daniel Miller.

She worked for 35 years for Inter Mountain Phone Company and was an active member of the First Christian Church of Kingsport since 1945.

Loraine was preceded in death by her husband of 68 years, Byron Bruce Courtney; sister, Bernice Collier; and brothers, Denver Joe Miller and Gerald Miller.

She is survived by her special cousin, Delmar Jack Bowen and wife Naomi; several nieces and nephews; many friends and neighbors; and special friends, Ann and Dan Rector.

The family would like to extend a special Thank You to the staff of Amedysis Hospice for their care for Loraine.

Graveside service will be held on Thursday, June 11, 2020 at 11:00am at East Lawn Memorial Park in Christus Garden, officiated by Pastor Phip Sams.

Special music by Phip Sams and Israyel Rochowiak.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to First Christian Church, 106 East Charlemont Ave., Kingsport, TN 37660.

Online condolences may be made to the Courtney family at www.eastlawnkingsport.com. East Lawn Funeral Home and Memorial Park has the honor of serving the Courtney family.