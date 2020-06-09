Earl Hensley

Earl was the son of William Andrew Hensley and Vertie Ethel Bruner Hensley in Knoxville, TN on July 27, 1934. He moved to Church Hill at an early age and lived with Peavler and Annie Monroe, a sister. He married the love of his life, Joan “Sue” Ford, on March 16, 1962. Earl and Sue lived their entire life in Church Hill, TN on Morning Star Road. Earl proudly serviced 2 terms in the US Army, spending a tour in Korea and 1 tour in Germany. Earl thanks the Good Lord for a beautiful wife whom he spent his good life with. He retired from AFG Glass Plant Hawkins County in 1996. Earl was a Deacon at Calvary Lighthouse Baptist Church.

Earl is preceded in death by his parents, William Andrew & Vertie Ethel Hensley; 6 sisters, 4 brothers.

Earl is survived by his loving wife, Joan “Sue” Hensley; special nieces, Kay Woods (Darrell) and Karen Sue Reed (David); several nieces and nephews.

A visitation will be held from 5:00 – 7:00 PM on Thursday, June 11, 2020 at the Johnson-Arrowood Funeral Home. A funeral service will be conducted at 7:00 PM in the funeral home chapel with Rev. Randall Stapleton officiating. A graveside service will be conducted at 12:00 PM on Friday, June 12 at Morning Star Cemetery. Military Honors will be conducted by American Legion Post 3/265 Honor Guard. Those wishing to attend the graveside service are asked to meet at the funeral home by 11:15 AM to go in procession. Pallbearers will be family and friends.

To leave an online message for the Hensley family, please visit us at www.johnsonarrowood.com

Johnson-Arrowood Funeral Home of Church Hill is honored to serve the Hensley family.