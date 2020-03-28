HILTONS, VA - Shirley Blackburn, 88, of Hiltons, VA went to be with the Lord Saturday, March 28, 2020, at her residence. She was born May 29, 1931, in Detroit, MI to the late Corbet and Ona Carmack.

Shirley was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and sister. She was a committed Christian who served the Lord with all her heart and she was a fervent prayer warrior.

Shirley was a member of Hiltons United Methodist Church, Gate City, VA where she served as pianist and taught Sunday school. Her greatest joy in life was faithfully serving the Lord.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Stan Wells and her sister, Phyllis Carter.

Those left to cherish her memory are her husband, Oran Blackburn; sons, Steve Wells (Susie) and Alan Wells (Brandi); grandchildren, Jessica Gasteiger (Harrison) Melissa Boyett (Michael) and Ashley Murray (Paul); several great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews.

A private family Graveside Service will be conducted in the Chapel Mausoleum at Oak Hill Memorial Park. Pastor Will Shewey will officiate.

A Celebration of Life Service will be scheduled at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to Hiltons United Methodist Church, 2869 Hiltons Road, Gate City, VA 24251.

The family extends their sincere gratitude to Julie Smith and Kay Dockery for their faithful and loving care of Shirley.

To leave an online condolence for please visit www.oakhillfh.com

The care of Shirley Blackburn and her family has been entrusted to the staff of Oak Hill Funeral & Cremation Services.