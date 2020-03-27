GATE CITY, VA - Phyllis Henry Meade, 84, of Gate City, VA, passed away on Thursday, March 26, after several years of declining health.

Born and raised in the Snowflake community of Scott County, VA, she was the daughter of the late Herbert and Hattie (Renfro) Henry. She was a graduate of Midway High School and a member of New Bethel Missionary Baptist Church.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Boyd Meade; brothers, Carl Cox and Donald Henry; and a niece, Gail Jessee.

She is survived by her son, Richard Meade, and her daughter and son-in-law, Angie and Steve Fields. She is also survived by her sister and brother-in-law, Clara and Emmitt Jessee, Jr., sisters-in-law Jane Cox and Frances Henry, as well as nieces, nephews, extended family, and friends.

The family wishes to convey special thanks to Dr. Arnette and the staff of HMG’s Weber City office, Dr. Krcal, and Dr. Poobalasingham for their care of Phyllis over the years. In addition, thanks to the doctors and staff of 3rd floor Wilcox Hall. The family would also like to extend their gratitude to Mrs. Meade’s sister, Clara, and her caretaker, Alma Edwards, for their loving care and assistance.

Due to Covid19 virus concerns, the family respectfully requests no visitors or drop-offs of food at the home. We are doing okay and are fortunate to not be in need of anything.

No visitation or formal funeral service will be held. Graveside services will be conducted at Holston View Cemetery at 2 pm on Sunday, March 29. Family and friends should gather at the gravesite no later than 1:45 pm.

For those wishing to honor Phyllis’ memory, may we suggest Phyllis’ church. Donations may be sent to New Bethel Baptist Church, c/o Mrs. Jackie Fuller, 634 Whitetail Circle, Nickelsville, VA 24271.

An online guest register is available for the Meade family at www.gatecityfunerals.com.

Gate City Funeral Home is honored to be serving the family of Phyllis Henry Meade.