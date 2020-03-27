CHURCH HILL – Mary Alice Spears Bloomer 97, of Church Hill, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, March 26, 2020 at Crown Cypress Assisted Living where she had resided for the past 3 years after a period of declining health.

Mary was a retiree of Rental Uniform Company. Mary lived the majority of her life in the Ross Camp Ground community in Church Hill. She was a well-loved neighbor by all that knew her. She was a long-time member of Ross Camp Ground United Methodist Church and at the time of her death the oldest living member.

She was preceded in death by her husbands, William A “Red” Spears and Bruce Bloomer; her parents, Frank and Ida Fletcher Mullins; brothers, Shearl and John Mullins; sisters, Grace Moffitt, Ruth Huddle and Sally Hilton.

Mary is survived by her nieces and caregivers, Karen McClellan and Sandra Boyd; nieces, Kay Webb, Carole Robinson, Bobbie Wells, Teresa Hopkins, Vickie Mullins Moore, Alice Banner and Lisa Hilton; special great-great niece, Gracie Skelton; nephews, Jim Mullins, Larry Huddle and Terry Hilton; step-daughters, Wanda Bloomer Sensabaugh, Betty Bloomer Whitson and Barbara Bloomer Sword; several step- grandchildren; several great-nieces and great-nephews; several step-great-grandchildren and step-great-great-grandchildren and extended family.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Ross Camp Ground Cemetery Fund, O/C Janie Kincheloe, 107 Ivy Lane, Gray, TN 37615.

A special thanks to the caring staff and residents of Crown Cypress Assisted Living and to Amedysis for their caring and compassionate care.

Unfortunately, we are unable to hold a regular visitation or service at this time due to the Covid-19 state mandate which only allows 10 visitors at a time to gather in one immediate area. A burial will take place on Saturday at Ross Camp Ground Cemetery.

To express condolences to the family visit www.cartertrent.com

Carter-Trent Funeral Home, Church Hill is serving the Bloomer family.