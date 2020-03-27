ROGERSVILLE - Joe E. Boyd, age 87 of Rogersville, passed away Friday, March 27, 2020 at Signature Health Care after an extended illness.

He was a well known painter in the Rogersville area for many years. Joe was a veteran having served in the U. S. Army in Korea. He received the purple heart during his military service. He loved his family and every one he came in contact with. He was preceded in death by his wife, Wilma Ruth Trent Boyd, parents, Edward Neal and Clara Christine Wilson Boyd; sister, Joyce Collins and great grandson, Bentley Linkous.

Survivors include his daughter, Linda Linkous and husband, Raymond of Surgoinsville; Sons, Lawrence Boyd and Steven "Buzz" Boyd both of Rogersville; two grandchildren, Lisa Linkous and Melanie Morelock and husband, Jordan; three great - great grandchildren, Isaac, Adella and Noah Linkous and sister Ellen Boyd of Rogersville. A number of nieces and cousins. The family would like to thank Signature Health care and its staff for the wonderful care that was given to Joe during his time at the center.

Due to the CoVid-19 concern the family will be having a private funeral service.

The burial will be 11:00 A.M. Sunday, March 29, 2020 at Highland Cemetery with Chaplain Greg Graybeal officiating.

