Ruth C. Gregory, 92, passed peacefully on March 24, 2020 at The Wexford House.

Ruth was born to Roy and Kate (Arnold) Stapleton on December 12, 1927 in Speers Ferry, VA and grew up in Kingsport, TN. She attended Sullivan High School where she played basketball. Ruth worked as a dental assistant in the offices of Dr. Ray K. Burdine, Dr. Les Burdine and Dr. Rebecca Vestal for 34 years. After retiring as a dental assistant Ruth and her sister, Loretta operated Twilight Catering.

After a period of declining health, Ruth and husband, Bill moved from Bristol, VA to Kingsport to be closer to family. Ruth was an active member of Reynolds Memorial United Methodist Church in Bristol, VA. After moving to Kingsport, she attended Colonial Heights United Methodist Church. Ruth was a life member of Women Society of Christian Service.

In addition to her parents and husband, Bill B. Gregory, Ruth was preceded in death by her infant brother, Roy Howard Stapleton, and sisters, Betty Jean Coats and Norma Loretta Arnold and daughter, Karen Elizabeth Woodring.

Ruth is survived by daughters, Brenda Gilliam and husband, Larry of Kingsport, Dallas Tyree and husband, Bob of Cleveland, TN, and son, Michael Gregory and wife, Marilyn of Bristol, VA. Ruth was Mamaw Ruth to 10 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren and 6 great-great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews.

Due to the COVID-19 situation a private service will be held on Saturday, March 28, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Mountain View Cemetery in Bristol, Virginia with Pastor Laura Plaster officiating.

A Celebration of Life Gathering with family and friends will be held at a later date.

The family of Ruth C. Gregory wishes to extend a special thank you to nurses and staff of The Wexford House, Amedisys Hospice and a special thank you to private caretaker Maude Stanley.

In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests memorials be made to Reynolds Memorial United Methodist Church, 327 West Mary Street, Bristol, VA 24201, and Colonial Heights United Methodist Church, 631 Lebanon Road, Kingsport, TN 37663.