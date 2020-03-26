He was a loving husband, father, papaw, son, and brother. Kenneth was a God loving, hardworking man. He will be remembered with a smile on his face and a sincere love for others. He found true joy spending time with Grandkids, farming, and raising cattle and he will be greatly missed.

Kenneth was a member of Oakdale Missionary Baptist Church. He was retired from The Eastman Chemical Company.

He is survived by his daughter: Renee and Ron Kuehl; son: Noel and Pamela Bowser; Daughter-in-law: Nora Ann Bowser; Grandchildren: Kaylin; Samantha; Austin, Tyler, Zachary, and Jayden; special nieces and nephews, and many friends.

He was preceded in death by his Wife: Angelena Bowser; Son; Timothy Bowser; Brother: John Bowser; Brother; Troy Lee Bowser; Parents: Clarence and Minnie Bowser, Father and Mother-in-law Beryl and Frankie Yokley.

The family will receive friends Saturday from 5-7 pm at Jeffers Funeral Chapel at Afton. The funeral service will be held at 7pm in the funeral home chapel with Rev. David Bowser and Rev. John McPheron officiating. Due to current gathering restrictions because of COVID19, friends are encouraged to leave condolences on our website at www.jeffersmortuary.com or call our office at 423-639-2141 and we will sign the register book for you. Graveside services will be in Oakdale Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery on Sunday at 10:00. Pallbearers will be Stephen Waits, Jeff Hawk, Craig English, Austin Kuehl, Dale Holden and Tom Orr . Honorary pallbearers are Bill Turnmire, Ray Milligan, Ray Rector, Harold Smith and the members of Oak Dale Missionary Baptist Church.