Willis Ray “Buck” Starnes, Jr.

KINGSPORT - Willis “Buck” Starnes, Jr., 71, of Kingsport, passed away, Monday, March 23, 2020, at his residence with his loving wife, Mary Frances, by his side.

He was born in Kingsport, was a former resident of Germany, Hinesville, GA and had lived in Kingsport since 1990.

Buck graduated from Lynn View High School in 1967 and attended ETSU.

He served in the U. S. Army as a Staff Sergeant during the Vietnam War where he was awarded a Purple Heart and two Bronze Stars for Valor. Buck was a member of the Vietnam Veterans #979.

He enjoyed working on cars, go carts, motorcycles, riding motorcycles, fishing and was a former member of the Bass Association.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Willis “Pete” and Betty Clonce Starnes, Sr.

Surviving are his loving wife of 17 years, Mary Frances; daughters, Joni Starnes Haynes and Brandy Owen and husband, Greg; step son, Ryan McCrary; grandchildren, Corbin Haynes, Kristen Kirk and husband, Nathan, Brandon Wise and Hannah Owen; great grandchildren, Jackson, Marryn Mae and Callahan; adopted brother, Anthony Starnes and cousins, Ralph Jones and wife, Faye and Thomas “Zach” Ewing and wife, Penny.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date at First Broad Street United Methodist Church.

The family request NO FLOWERS and memorial contributions be made to the Disabled American Veterans, 110 9th Ave S, Nashville, TN 37203 or online at www.dav.org

The family would like to extend a special thank you to the nurses and staff of Avalon Hospice, Visiting Angels, especially Brenda and April, his motorcycle buddies and his Army buddies.

The care of Willis “Buck” Starnes and his family has been entrusted to the staff of Oak Hill Funeral and Cremation Services.