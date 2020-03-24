CHURCH HILL - Virginia Lilly May Skelton, 84, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, March 24, 2020 after her long courageous battle with Leukemia.

Virginia was a lifelong resident of Hawkins County and was of the Baptist faith. She attended Bass Chapel and sung with her husband, Paul at several churches. She loved quilting, canning, gardening, farming and singing. Virginia was a custodian for Hawkins County School System for 15 years.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Brady and Sally Richards; mother, Flora Pearl Richards.

She is survived by her loving husband, Paul Skelton; daughter, Donna Christian (Travis); sons, Danny Skelton (Dawn) and Gary Skelton (Kimberly); grandchildren, Garrett Skelton, Grant Skelton, Tyler Skelton, and Todd Skelton; great grandson, Aidan Skelton; sisters, Sally Mulkey (Lee), Carrie McKeehan (Jim), and Mary Siverson (Herb); brothers, Jim Richards (Thelma) and Brady Richards, Jr (Helen); her special furbabies, Chloe, Bella, Finley, and Kitty; several nieces and nephews.

A private family funeral service will be held at 1:00 PM on Thursday, March 26, 2020 in the funeral home chapel with Pastor Jon Rogers officiating. Due to COVID-19, the family is not going to have a public funeral service. If you would like to watch the funeral service live, please go to www.johnsonarrowood.com and view her service under her obituary. The funeral service will be uploaded within 24 hours after the service has went live if you are not able to watch it at 1:00 PM on Thursday.

A graveside service will be held at 3:00 PM on Thursday, March 26, 2020 at Elm Springs Cemetery. Those wishing to attend the graveside service are asked to meet at the cemetery by 2:45 PM. Please keep in mind, access may be limited due to COVID-19.

A special thanks to the Oncology doctors, all of the staff at Suncrest Hospice, special caregiver, Diane Huerner, to Dewey and Betty Goad, and to Brent and Melissa Roberson.

Pallbearers will be grandsons.

To sign the online guestbook, please visit us at www.johnsonarrowood.com. If you are unable to attend and would like for us to sign the book for you and would like for us to mail you memorial folders, please call us at 423-357-4113.

Johnson-Arrowood Funeral Home of Church Hill is honored to serve the Skelton family.