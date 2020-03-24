Kenneth Wade Collins

He retired from Eastman Chemical Company after 30 years of service. Kenneth was an avid musician and especially enjoyed singing and playing his guitar. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather who will be greatly missed by all who knew him.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Andrew and Phyllis Collins; brothers, Gene and Harold Collins; sisters, Loretta Dotson and Sharon Ward.

Survivors include his loving wife of 58 years, Phyllis Collins; daughter, Teresa Bridges; sons, Ken Collins Jr. and wife Aliceson, Randy Collins; grandchildren, Dustin Hensley, David Hensley, Cori Morelock and husband Seth, Cody Collins, Brandon Collins, and Conner Collins; great-grandchildren, Ronin Hensley, Sophie and Mason Morelock, and Tristen Hensley; along with a host of friends and extended family.

A private graveside service will be conducted on Thursday, March 26, 2020 at East Tennessee Cemetery.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to Carolyn Roberts for always being there.

