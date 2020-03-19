KINGSPORT - Jack D. Smith, 84, of Kingsport, passed away Tuesday, March 17, 2020, at his residence. He was born September 30, 1935, in Scott County, VA to the late C.B. and Ruby Smith.

The family will receive friends Friday, March 20, 2020, from 3:00-4:45 pm in the chapel of Oak Hill Funeral Home. A Celebration of Life Service will follow at 5:00 pm with Chaplain Tom Edwards officiating.

A private family Graveside Service will be conducted Saturday, March 21, 2020, at the Smith family farm in Fairview, VA. Family members will serve as pallbearers.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to the charity of the donor’s choice.

