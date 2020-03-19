Frank Taylor

GATE CITY, VA - William Franklin Taylor, 80, Gate City, VA went to be with the Lord, Wednesday, March 18, 2020 at Wellmont Holston Valley Medical Center.

Frank was born in Clinchport, VA on May 8, 1939, and was the son of the late Arthur and Oakie (Stacy) Taylor.

In addition to his parents, his son, Franklin Michael Taylor; grandson, Shannon Taylor; great grandson, Aiden Campbell; brothers, Chester, Paul, and Keith; and sister, Maryetta Todd preceded him in death.

He is survived by his children, Lisa Bowen, Duffield, VA, Trina Noe and husband, Gerald, Kingsport, TN, Randell Taylor, Speers Ferry, VA, Sheila Durham, Hiltons, VA, Keith Taylor, Kingsport, TN, Mark Taylor, Kingsport, TN, and Cody Taylor and his mother, Cathy, Duffield, VA; 17 grandchildren; 23 great grandchildren; sisters, Frances Depew and husband, J.W. and Marjorie Thompson and husband, James, all of Kingsport, TN; brothers, Denny Taylor and wife, Vicki, MI, Jerry Taylor and wife, Jennifer, Duffield, VA and Dwight Taylor and wife, Kathy, Gate City, VA; along with several nieces and nephews.

Graveside services will be conducted at 11: 00 a.m., Saturday, March 21, 2020 at Holston View Cemetery, Weber City, VA with Damon Depew officiating.

Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.

Family and friends are asked to meet at Holston View Cemetery at 10:45 a.m. for the graveside service.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to a charity of one’s choice.

An online guest register is available for the Taylor family at www.gatecityfuneals.com.

Gate City Funeral Home is honored to be serving the family of William Franklin Taylor.