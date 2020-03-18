KINGSPORT - Melissa “Mickey” Ketron, 54, of Kingsport, went to be with her Heavenly Father on Sunday, March 15, 2020, after a courageous battle with cancer.

In consideration of the family and public health there will not be a formal visitation but friends may drop by from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, March 18, 2020, at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport, or anytime at the home of her sister, Linda “Peanut” Prater, 5917 Roseberry Rd., Kingsport, TN 37660.

A graveside service will be conducted 1pm Thursday at East Lawn Memorial Park with Pastor Rev. Cecil Necessary officiating. Those planning to attend are asked to meet at the cemetery by 12:50pm.

Pallbearers will be nephews and cousins.

Hamlett-Dobson, Kingsport is serving the family of Melissa “Mickey” Ketron.