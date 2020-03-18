Mary Ruth Broadwater

A drop by visitation will be held from 11:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., Thursday, March 19, 2020 at the Gate City Funeral Home and other times as the residence of her sister, Jean Penley.

Funeral services will be conducted at 11:00 a.m., Friday, March 20, 2020 in the Gene Falin Memorial Chapel of the funeral home with Rev. G.W. White officiating.

Burial will follow at Holston View Cemetery, Weber City, VA. Bill Broadwater, Chad Blankenbeckler, Steve Arterburn, Cory Snelson, Dakota Blankenbeckler, and Preston Wood will serve as pallbearers. Sam Goins, Jimmy Penley, Scott Fields, and Denny Haynes will serve as honorary pallbearers.

An online guest register is available for the Broadwater family atwww.gatecityfunerals.com.

