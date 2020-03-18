GATE CITY, VA - Freddie Lee Falin, 72, of Gate City, VA went to be with the Lord after a short illness at Holston Valley Medical Center on March 10, 2020.

Services for Fred will be held at Yuma Ruritan on Friday, March 20 at 6:00 p.m. Refreshments will be provided.

In lieu of flowers the family asks for memorial donations be sent to Fred’s beloved Yuma Ruritan at 6404 Yuma Road Gate City, VA 24251.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visitingwww.scottcounty.com.

Carter-Trent/Scott County Funeral Home, is serving the Falin family.