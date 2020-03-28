Country singer Diffie tests positive for coronavirus

NASHVILLE — Joe Diffie is receiving treatment after testing positive for the novel coronavirus, a publicist for the country music singer said Friday.

Scott Adkins released a statement from Diffie that said the Grammy winner is under the care of medical professionals.

“My family and I are asking for privacy at this time,” Diffie said. “We want to remind the public and all my fans to be vigilant, cautious and careful during this pandemic.”

The Grand Ole Opry member is known for his 1990s hits that include “Honky Tonk Attitude,” “Prop Me Up Beside The Jukebox,” “John Deere Green,” “Third Rock From The Sun” and “Pickup Man.”

For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, and death.