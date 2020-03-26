Kingsport YMCA providing childcare for healthcare workers, first responders

During this program, the YMCA hopes children will maintain some normalcy, enjoying crafts, songs, games, homework packet help and fun under the supervision of experienced Y childcare staff “and in alignment with state and federal mandates, following safe standards with regards to staff-to-child ratios,” according to information from the Kingsport YMCA.

This program is for parents who are first responders or medical personnel or current Y families who need childcare to be able to work and support their families. The YMCA said it will take “extraordinary precautions.” Children will sanitize hands upon arrival and throughout the day, groups will be sized for proper spacing, staff will monitor children and look for symptoms of COVID-19, and its facilities will be cleaned using CDC-approved disinfectants daily.

Enrollment will be limited to physical space and staffing capacity under current CDC guidelines. The YMCA will initially reserve half of the spaces for Ballad healthcare partners so they can keep their most critical employees on shift.

The information and materials needed to register for Emergency Childcare & School’s Out Camp can be found at http://www.ymcakpt.org/youth/emergencychildcare/.

Print and complete all, sign, scan and send to swalker@ymcakpt.org. The YMCA will take payment and temperatures upon arrival. If you are unable to print/scan back, then email your name and basic information about your children per the application to swalker@ymcakpt.org. We will hold your spot and you can complete materials onsite during drop-off.