KINGSPORT — Firefighters battled a blaze in the 1100 block of Oak Street Monday morning.

KFD Spokesman Barry Brickey said firefighters found heavy smoke coming from the residential structure when they arrived on the scene just before 10 a.m.

“An interior attack was initiated and the fire was quickly extinguished,” Brickey said.

The fire is under investigation by the Kingsport Fire Marshal’s Office. Kingsport Police, Sullivan County EMS and Kingsport Life Saving crew also responded.