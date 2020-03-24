North Carolina man allegedly put child between himself, HCSO deputy's taser

CHURCH HILL — A North Carolina man allegedly put his 4-year-old daughter in danger Sunday morning near Church Hill when he reportedly put the child between himself and a taser that Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Casey Carter had drawn due to the suspect's alleged aggressive behavior.

Carter stated in his report that Michael McDuffie, 32, of Charlotte, North Carolina, allegedly continued “to be disorderly and act aggressive” while holding his daughter but eventually put the child down and was taken into custody.

While being booked into jail, McDuffie allegedly made multiple threats to find Carter and “pull the nine,” which Carter said he interpreted to mean pull a 9mm handgun on him.

Shortly after midnight Sunday, Carter responded to a residence on Lynch Road near Church Hill on a report of a domestic dispute with assault.

Carter met the victim outside who stated McDuffie was highly intoxicated inside and had become violent with her and her son.

“(The victim) stated that Mr. McDuffie had shoved her into the bedroom door and began kicking the door to the room her son was in,” Carter stated in his report. “I made contact with Mr. McDuffie inside the living room of the residence. Mr. McDuffie became belligerent towards me and began walking toward me in an aggressive manner. I told Mr. McDuffie to stop and to quiet down so I could figure out what was going on.”

Carter added, “Mr. McDuffie refused to cooperate and I drew my (taser) and told Mr. McDuffie to stop.”

That's when McDuffie allegedly picked up the child.

McDuffie was charged with child endangerment, domestic assault, disorderly conduct and retaliation for past actions for the alleged threat.

He was released from the Hawkins County Jail on his own recognizance and is scheduled to appear in Hawkins County Sessions Court on May 5.