NET, SWVA COVID-19 cases remain same

After an 18-case spike in Northeast Tennessee and a new case in far Southwest Virginia over the weekend, the COVID-19 case tally in the region remained level Monday.

According to the Tennessee Department of Health (www.tn.gov/health/cedep/ncov), Washington County — which saw 10 new cases in Saturday’s reporting, remained at 86 and no deaths on Monday. Unicoi County, which added three cases on Saturday, stayed at its latest pandemic total of 52 cases and no deaths, while Johnson County added three cases over the weekend for a total of 21 and no deaths.

Hawkins County stayed at 34 cases and two deaths, Sullivan at 62 cases and two deaths, Carter at 19 cases and one death and Greene at 52 cases and two deaths during the pandemic.

Statewide, TDH on Monday reported a pandemic total of 26,944 cases and 421 deaths — an increase of 536 cases and three deaths. The statewide testing rate stood at 7.51%, or 512,763 people out of the state’s 6.83 million population.

The county testing rates in Northeast Tennessee on Sunday were:

- Hawkins, 2,098 of 56,786 residents, or 3.7%

- Sullivan, 5,193 of 158,348, or 3.26%

- Washington, 4,643 of 129,375, or 3.6%

- Johnson, 2,063 of 17,788, or 11.6%

- Carter, 1,903 of 56,391, or 3.4%

- Greene, 2,676 of 69,069, or 3.87%

- Unicoi, 807 of 17,883, or 4.51%

In Southwest Virginia’s LENOWISCO Health District, Lee County remained at 10 cases and no deaths on Monday, according to the Virginia Department of Health (www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus). Wise County stood at 27 cases and two deaths. Scott County’s totals remained at seven cases and two deaths and Norton stood at nine and two cases, respectively, with no deaths.

Statewide, Virginia reported a pandemic total of 50,681 cases and 1,472 deaths on Monday — increases of 1,284 and 12, respectively. The statewide testing rate for people with nasal swab and blood tests was 424,316 of 8.63 million, or 4.92% of 8.63 million state residents. For nasal swab testing only, 377,484 people have been tested to date, or 4.37%.

In the LENOWISCO district, according to Monday’s online data, 2,631 of district residents of the population of 86,471 have been tested via nasal swab sample for COVID-19, or 3.04%.

Test rates by locality were:

- Lee County, 533, or 2.28%

- Norton, 290, or 7.29%

- Wise County, 1,194, or 3.19%

- Scott County, 614, or 2.85%