Milligan College employee tests positive for COVID-19

The employee, who was not identified, was last on campus March 20, according to the release. It is the first confirmed case of COVID-19 on Milligan’s campus, and the person was said to be self-isolating at home.

“We are doing everything we can to support this individual and others through what is undoubtedly a difficult time,” said Milligan President Dr. Bill Greer in a statement. “In a place like Milligan, where a strong community is essential to who we are, the limitations placed on us by the coronavirus are especially difficult, but we have seen these challenges addressed with grace, compassion and unity of spirit.”

