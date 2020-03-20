UPDATE: State Health Department reports two cases of COVID-19 in Washington County

Shortly after 3 p.m., the state Department of Health released its daily listing of cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19). On it, Washington County was reported to have two cases.

Ballad Health confirmed one case this afternoon tested at one of its drive-through test centers. The Northeast Tennessee Regional Health Department has scheduled a 3:30 p.m. press conference where they will presumably confirm the second.

Reported earlier:

Ballad Health was notified last night that a Washington County resident tested at a drive-through testing site tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

According to Ballad officials, the person traveled outside the country and is doing well in isolation. The person was not in a Ballad facility.

At a press conference Friday, the health system announced stricter limits on its visitation procedures and the canceling of all non-emergency surgical procedures.

Our partners at the Johnson City Press will have updates on this developing story.