Southwest Virginia school systems kick off meal deliveries

WISE — School systems in Lee, Wise and Scott counties and Norton are gearing up for meal deliveries to students as the Virginia public school closure reached the middle of its first week.

Wise County school officials start free meal deliveries Wednesday for all children under 18 and up to age 21 if enrolled in the county schools, via existing bus routes and through pickup stations at Coeburn Primary School, J.W. Adams Combined School, St. Paul Elementary School, Union Primary School and Wise Primary School.

Children have to be present at the bus stops in order to receive the meals.

Wise County Superintendent Greg Mullins told school board members Tuesday that initial demand is expected to be 1,000 students with a possible expansion to 1,500.

Wise County Schools Food Services Director Brandi Bates said Wednesday that deliveries and pickups will be on Mondays and Wednesdays during the state-mandated closure through March 25, unless the closure is extended.

Bates said that Monday pickup/delivery packages will include two days of breakfasts and lunches with a combination of pastries, mini pancakes and fresh fruit for breakfasts and peanut butter and jelly sandwiches or turkey and cheese sandwiches and fresh fruit for lunches. Yogurts and other items may be included as details are worked out, Bates said.

“We’ll include food safety and handling information with the meals,” Bates said.

Norton City Schools will also provide meal deliveries through its normal bus routes and stops along with meal pickups at John I. Burton High School. Breakfasts will be delivered between 9 and 10:20 a.m. at the various stops, with lunches delivered between noon and 2:10 p.m.

Meal pickups at the Burton High parking lot run from 9 to 10: 30 a.m. for breakfast and noon to 1:30 p.m. for lunch.

Norton will run normal bus routes for children who have no transportation to Burton for pickups. Like Wise County, the city school system will provide meals to all children without charge and without discrimination on a first-come, first-serve basis.

For more information on the city meals program, visit www.nortoncityschools.org/Content2/256.

Lee County Public Schools started drive-through lunch pickups Tuesday, sites at Rose Hill Elementary School and Jonesville and Pennington Gap middle schools. Pickup times are 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday.

In Scott County, free meals will be provided to all children without charge and without discrimination. Children must be present to receive a meal at the following sites:

March 18-20

— Nickelsville Elementary: (Wednesday and Friday) 10 a.m.-noon

— Dungannon First Baptist Church: 10:30-11 a.m.

— Shoemaker Elementary: (Wednesday and Friday) 10 a.m.-noon

— Hilton United Methodist Church: 10:30-11 a.m.

— Harvest Time Worship Center, Fort Blackmore: 10:30-11 a.m.

— Oak Glen Baptist Church, Yuma 10:30-11 a.m.

— Rye Cove Intermediate: (Wednesday and Friday) 10 a.m.-noon

— Thomas Village Baptist Church 10:30-11 a.m.

Children will receive four meals (two breakfasts and two lunches) per pickup and delivery, and deliveries may be provided if no transportation is available. Meals will be served on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday.