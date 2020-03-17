Kingsport schools feeding program open to all 18 and younger

KINGSPORT — Just because school is out due to the novel coronavirus concerns in the Kingsport school system and other area school systems doesn’t mean its students and other youth in the Kingsport area will go without breakfast and lunch.

Kingsport City Schools began feeding breakfast and lunch Tuesday morning to all children 18 and younger at 11 schools throughout the city, with no income, residency or enrollment requirements. In addition, the system will deliver meals in each school zone via buses.

The feeding will continue Monday through Friday of every week during which the school district is normally in session. That means the free meals will not be given out March 23-27, which is the KCS spring break. Among other public school systems out in Tennessee through at least March 31, under the order of Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee, are Sullivan County and Bristol, Tennessee, as well as Hawkins County and Rogersville City. Hawkins has its own feeding program, and Sullivan County will have one next week after its spring break.

Tri-Cities Christian Academy and Saint Dominic Catholic School are already closed due to concerns over the coronavirus pandemic, and Cedar Grove Christian will close March 18 and resume April 6.

“We will complete a call-out, an email and post on social media,” Kingsport’s Chief Student Services Officer Jim Nash said of the feeding information. “Excluding spring break, March 23 through March 27, we will be offering this to those 18 or under during the days we are closed. We cannot offer this during spring break due to federal regulation. A child does not have to be a KCS student to participate. This will begin on Tuesday, March 17.”

Food will be distributed using a drive-though or walk-up process, with no cafeteria seating available. The child must be present at the distribution site to receive a meal, and the limit is one meal per child. Breakfast is 8 a.m. to 9 a.m., while lunch is 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The mobile routes will use buses traveling through each school zone delivering the meals. For those who do not see a bus or cannot go to a school site for a meal, school officials said to call (423) 392-4416 and leave a voice mail to schedule delivery.



The 11 school sites and the distribution sites are:

Dobyns-Bennett High School, bus stop location behind the cafeteria; enter from Center Street, exit to Park Street traffic light. Alternate/rain distribution site is the cafeteria hallway, with entry and exit the same.

Robinson Middle, front school parking lot, enter from Jessie Street. Alternate/rain distribution site is the bus stop, enter from Polk Street.

Sevier Middle, main parking lot, enter from Wateree Street near the flag pole. Alternate/rain distribution site is the bus stop, enter from Catawba Street.

Adams Elementary, front school entrance.

Jackson Elementary, teacher parking lot, enter from Donelson Drive.

Jefferson Elementary, bus stop location on D Street.

Johnson Elementary, teacher parking lot, enter from Sevier Avenue.

Kennedy Elementary, back cafeteria/gym door, use pull-through from Dellwood Street.

Lincoln Elementary, bus stop location, on Waverly Road, between gym and cafeteria.

Roosevelt Elementary, bus stop location, at base of parking lot at entrance to the gym.

Washington Elementary, bus stop location near west side entrance.