Approximately 150 marchers gathered at Big Stone Gap’s Coal Miners Park Sunday in a peaceful protest against recent police killings of blacks across the U.S.

The Rev. Sandra Jones compared today’s events – including the killing of George Floyd by a Minneapolis policeman – to racism faced by her family in the 1960’s.

“We are here to say we’re sick and tired of being sick and tired,” Jones told the marchers. “Enough is enough.”