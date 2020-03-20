BrightRidge to end walk-in service due to COVID-19

Due to the unprecedented circumstances in its service area, BrightRidge will close its walk-in customer service lobby effective Monday, March 23, 2020.

The utility urged all customers to use its online and phone-based customer service options or drive-through lanes at its 2600 Boones Creek Road offices.

In addition, BrightRidge is extending drive-through and Customer Service call center hours to 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. weekdays.

“We pride ourselves as a company in providing face-to-face customer support,” CEO Jeff Dykes said. “However, we feel it is critical to protect the health and safety of our employees and customers by closing the walk-in lobby.”

